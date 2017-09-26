Former, current WSFA 12 News Employees and community react to death of Dan Atkinson

Both past and current WSFA 12 News employees are responding to the death of former Chief Meteorologist Dan Atkinson.

Jeff Shearer, former WSFA 12 Sports Director, worked with Atkinson for years and then taught with him Troy University for 12 years.

“I never heard Dan complain, not one time,” Shearer said. “As Parkinson’s and diabetes took a toll on his body, they didn’t touch his spirit ever. He was just still Dan, and he was so genuine and so authentic. I think the viewers saw that sincerity. I think they invited in him into their homes as part of their families. He was a great meteorologist, and he could explain the science but his authenticity came through as well, and that’s what made Dan a beloved member of people’s families for so many years.”

Those who worked alongside Atkinson in meteorology said they looked up to him, both professionally and personally.

“This world lost the greatest man today. Dan Atkinson…my friend, my mentor, my “brother”,” Former WSFA 12 Chief Meteorologist Rich Thomas said. “Dan took me under his wings at the TV station 36 years ago. We have been extremely close friends since. Dan showed us all how we should live our lives. He enriched every life he touched. A great meteorologist, a wonderful dad, husband, and friend to many. He will be dearly missed.”

Current WSFA 12 Chief Meteorologist Josh Johnson said, “Today is one of the saddest days of my life as we remember Dan Atkinson, an amazing meteorologist, but to be perfectly honest, an even better man. I learned so much about weather from Dan. I learned even more about life.”

Kim Hendrix, former WSFA 12 News anchor, said, "Dan was a true gentleman, kind and considerate with a warm smile and an easy laugh. Nothing ever rattled him on the air. From the way Dan battled his illnesses the last several years, you could see nothing rattled him in life either. A man who loved his family and his Savior. Those of us who worked with him will surely miss him as will the entire community."

Former longtime WSFA 12 News anchor Bob Howell said, "The viewers loved Dan Atkinson - for all the right reasons. He was a terrific weatherman with his big smile and comforting voice. Away from work he was a caring father and husband who loved his family dearly. And he was a Godly man who shared his faith easily and often. We can take comfort knowing that with his passing, he's moved on to his well-deserved heavenly."

Sheila Lindley, who leads the Parkinson’s Support Group of Montgomery, said Atkinson was a major asset to Montgomery’s Parkinson’s community.

“We all have people who we associate with where you go to get the truth,” Lindley said. “He was that in our household, and I would also say that about Parkinson’s and Dan Atkinson.”

Lindley, whose husband was diagnosed with the disease nine years ago, said the joy Atkinson expressed despite the disease is inspiring.

“When I think of Dan Atkinson, I also think about my husband because they never stopped,” Lindley said. “They just found a way to do what they always did, and that’s connect with people, always find a way to help and brighten up a room.”

As a community, especially those who knew and loved him, mourns the loss of one of its most influential people, they are left with positive memories of who he was and the role he played in the area.

