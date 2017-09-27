Job fair Wednesday in Montgomery

WSFA 12 News and the Alabama Department of Labor are teaming up once again to help the people of Alabama find jobs.

This year's job fair will take place on Wednesday, until 1 p.m. at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex. ADOL says 1,000 people came through the doors during the first hour of the job fair.

More than 100 employers from around the state will be on hand to hire for more than 3,300 jobs. Job seekers will have a chance to apply for jobs on the spot and in some cases, employers will conduct interviews.

Applicants should come to the job fair with multiple copies of their resume. They should be prepared to interview and should be dressed professionally. Interview space will be provided.

Employers include BB&T Bank, Baptist Health, Coca-Cola, Madix, Neptune Technology Group, Schneider Trucking, Jackson Hospital, and more. A full listing of employers and the available jobs can be accessed here.

If you would like to pre-register to attend the job fair or would like to see which companies have already registered, click this link.

In 2016, over 3,300 job seekers attended the job fair with more than 800 outside when the doors opened. The ADOL said it shattered previous job fair records for the state.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.