More than 2,000 showed up for Montgomery job fair

WSFA 12 News and the Alabama Department of Labor teamed up Wednesday to help the people of Alabama find jobs by hosting the third annual Regional Job Fair.

"Our primary mission is to bring together job seekers with employers," said Tara Hutchinson, communications director for ADOL. "So, events and venues like these are very important to us because we're able to bring together a large number of employers representing a large number of jobs and bring in all these hundreds of job seekers in order to put them together in one location."

During the first hour of the job fair, a thousand people walked through the front doors of the Cramton Bowl Multiplex with their resumes in hand. More than 100 employers from around the state were at the job fair looking to hire people for more than 3,300 new jobs.

Some employers did interviews and hired new employees on the spot.

“A lot of us are doing interviews on the spot and hiring on the spot so if you want a job, the best place to come is a job fair because these are employers that want workers right now,” stated Marche Johnson, an employer with Major Organizers, an organizing company coming to Montgomery on Dec 1.

According to the ADOL, the state unemployment rate is 3.8 percent and Montgomery’s unemployment rate is even lower at 3.4 percent. Even though the state’s unemployment rate is at a historic low, Hutchinson said there is always room for improvement.

“There are still Alabamians and Montgomerians who do not have work, so until that’s done we’re going to continue to do this,” she added.

Kenya Woodruff is currently searching for employment and enjoyed everything the job fair had to offer.

“Everything is all in one place. You don’t have to ride around town and you can also get more information about the jobs that are out there,” Woodruff said.

ADOL officials said more than 2,000 people showed up for the job fair.

If you missed the event and still need help finding a job, you can visit your local Alabama Career Center.

