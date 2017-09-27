WSFA, Alabama Department of Labor teaming up for November job fair

WSFA 12 News and the Alabama Department of Labor are teaming up once again to help the people of Alabama find jobs.

This year's job fair will take place on November 1st from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex.

During the job fair, employers from around the state will come together to talk about their companies and introduce jobs they have available at the time. Job seekers will also have a chance to apply for those jobs on the spot and in some cases, employers will conduct interviews too!

Already, 40 companies and over 1300 available jobs have been registered, according to ADOL officials.

If you would like to pre-register to attend the job fair or would like to see which companies have already registered, click this link. If you are a potential employer and want to a part of the job fair, click this link to register.

In 2016, over 3,300 job seekers attended the job fair with more than 800 outside when the doors opened. The ADOL said it shattered previous job fair records for the state.

