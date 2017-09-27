2nd Citizen's Police Academy hosted by Millbrook Police Department

The Millbrook Police Department will be hosting its second Citizen’s Police Academy.

The CPA is an eight-week program that strives to educate the public on the MPD and build a better relationship between law enforcement and the community. Participants will learn about different aspects within the MPD including SWAT and Narcotics, while also getting to participate in a ride along.

To enroll in the CPA you must be over 21, live in Millbrook, and pass a criminal background check. There is a $30 fee for the program, which covers an academy shirt.

For more information or to sign up, you can contact Sgt. Stephen Youngblood by phone at 334-285-6832 or by emailing Stephen.Youngblood@cityofmillbrook-al.gov.

