Popular comic con event scheduled for Montgomery postponed

With less than a month’s notice a popular comic con, Wizard World, says it is rescheduling five of its 2017 events, including one taking place in the capital city.

The comic con, which announced it would add Montgomery to the tour schedule in August, was originally scheduled for October 20 through the 22. WW officials announced in a Facebook post that the several locations on the tour would be postponed due to scheduling issues.

According to the Facebook post, the Montgomery event will now take place in October or November of 2018.

Four additional cities have also been postponed for a year including, Biloxi MS, Peoria Ill, Springfield MO, and Winston-Salem N.C.

Wizard World President and CEO John D. Maatta, says that rescheduling those five cities will actually be beneficial for participants. Saying that now WW is, “...better equipped to put on the kind of successful pop culture celebration that our fans have come to expect”.

Wizard World says that anyone who purchased tickets for the rescheduled shows will be receiving a refund in five to seven business days.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.