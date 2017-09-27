ADECA holds state surplus auction Wednesday in Montgomery

The state's surplus property will once again be auctioned off at the Department of Economic and Community Affairs Surplus Auction.

At the auction, you can buy everything from TV's, computers and furniture to vehicles, kitchen appliances, and office equipment. In all, the auction will include 485 lots of property no longer needed by state and federal agencies.

ADECA officials say they also acquire items abandoned voluntarily at several airports in the Southeast.

The auction is being held Wednesday at ADECA’s warehouse, located on Mobile Highway in Montgomery from 8 a.m. until everything is sold. To enter the auction, you’ll need a photo ID and social security number or federal employee ID to bid on items.

For more information about the auction, call (334) 284-0577 or visit this website. A complete list of items up for bid is available on the website.

Learn more about the public auctions below:

