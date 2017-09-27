Rules to help fight germs at the gym

The gym. It is a place that millions visit to go workout but could actually be harmful to your health.

Germs are lurking in every corner and the most common type of infection waiting for you to finish your reps is staph.

"If left untreated can create an infection in your skin, where it would swell up, maybe cause pus," said Dr. Irvin Sulapas of Baylor College of Medicine.

Sulapas says the first rule that gym-goers should follow to stay healthy is to wipe down the equipment with alcohol or antibacterial wipes.

"Sweat d rops going into the metered machine on the treadmills, so you should wipe down things where you have skin contact but also sweat contact," said Sulapas.

Fungus tends to like living in warm, moist environments, and during a workout, your sweat is creating that.

Sulapas says you should not reuse towels and recommends showering right after any exercise or any workout or any practice.

Also, make sure you have a deodorizer and something to keep your gym bag clean and disinfected.

Also, don't forget! These rules should be followed to avoid germs at the gym and tell your student-athletes too.

