Eric: It's almost here!

A cold front is knocking on our door, but we still have a few days before we let it in. Our streak of 90 plus degree days now sits at 12. We'll make it 13 today and 14 tomorrow. But it should end there as cooler air finally arrives.

TODAY: Morning temperatures had a heavier lean toward the 60s versus 70s. But that won't help us much by the afternoon with highs expected to top out in the lower 90s once again.

It's been a remarkably consistent 12 day run with daily highs between 91 and 94. Rain chances today appear very very low.

HERE IT COMES! After another hot one tomorrow, cooler temperatures spill into Alabama beginning Friday. Some cold fronts offer a sharp and abrupt change. Some don't. This is the latter. Temps Friday fall into the upper 80s for highs, middle 80s Saturday and lower 80s Sunday. So it's more of a trickle than anything, but at least it gets us there.

The front won't have enough moisture with it for any rain. In fact, the entire seven-day forecast is pretty much bone dry. Long range guidance suggests high pressure will influence our weather to the tune of continued dry conditions for the next 10 to 14 days. While 2017 as a whole has been wet, we appear to be setting up for a very dry stretch as we enter October.

