Montgomery Police investigating two separate shootings

Montgomery Police say they are investigating two separate shootings that happened about four hours apart.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the first shooting happened Tuesday around 10 p.m. in the 3700 block of Cresta Circle. The second happened around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Quenby Drive. Two men suffered non-life threatening injuries during the shootings.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to Duckett.

No arrests have been made and no other information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.