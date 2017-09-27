Alabama National Guard to send support to Puerto Rico

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has authorized the National Guard to send support to Puerto Rico.

According to the governor’s office, the National Guard will provide an RC-26 aircraft and five crew to aid Puerto Rico in response to the recent hurricane impact to the island. Ivey authorized Major General Sheryl Gordon, Adjutant General, to send the aircraft based on its unique capabilities.

The governor’s office says the aircraft is highly capable aircraft in relation to airborne reconnaissance missions. The aircraft and crew will provide aerial imagery of hurricane-impacted areas.

“Alabamians are a kind and caring people – we are committed to helping those in need,” Governor Ivey said. “We are proud to offer the Alabama National Guard to assist with recovery efforts in Puerto Rico, and we continue to keep the people of Puerto Rico in our thoughts and prayers.”

National Guard equipment and personnel remain postured to ensure additional resources are readily available to support other recovery efforts if needed, the governor’s office says.

