President Trump takes to Twitter, congratulates Moore on win

President Donald Trump has responded following Judge Roy Moore’s defeat over Sen. Luther Strange in Tuesday special Senate election.

Trump tweeted Tuesday congratulations towards Moore on his Republican primary win and that Strange ran a good race.

Trump then later tweeted:

Trump also apparently edited his twitter feed after Tuesday’s voting results came in. As of this morning, the president's most recent tweets in support of Strange are gone.

Both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence made trips to Alabama over the past week to campaign for Strange.

Moore now faces Democrat Doug Jones in the general election which is set to take place on Dec. 12th

