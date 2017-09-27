ALDSE approves contract for interim superintendent Richardson

The Alabama State Department of Education School Board met and approved a contract for interim superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson on Tuesday.

Under the contract, which would be effective until Dec. 31, Richardson would be paid $24,000 and would have a housing allowance. The contract could also be renewed next year if the board does not select someone for the position permanently.

Richardson told board members that his main focus would be to make sure the next superintendent would have a great chance at success.

Richardson to the board "you have to give serious thought to the next state superintendent" — Alabama Politics (@AlabamaPolitics) September 27, 2017

Richardson also advised the board that there are four or five critical skills that are needed for the job of superintendent. One of those is working with the board.

Richardson "I promise you to give my best effort in why we are here." And that's to drastically improve the education for our kids. — Alabama Politics (@AlabamaPolitics) September 27, 2017

Next week the board is expected to start focusing on the budget, according to Richardson.

Gov. Kay Ivey released the following statement after the board approved Richardson's contract:

“I am thankful for the work of the subcommittee on the Interim State Superintendent’s contract. I am encouraged by Dr. Richardson’s leadership and his swift action to develop a strong Every Student Succeeds Act plan for Alabama. “Dr. Richardson has my confidence, and that of the State Board of Education, as evidenced in the approval of his contract this morning. I look forward to working alongside him to ensure all Alabama’s children are given the tools they need to be successful in the classroom and in life.”

