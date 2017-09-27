Louisville coach, athletic director on leave amid probe involving Auburn coach

The University of Louisville has placed basketball coach Rick Pitinio and athletic director Tom Jurich on administrative leave amid the FBI probe announced Tuesday.

Dr. Greg Postel, the interim president of the University of Louisville held a news conference at noon to address the matters. Postel said the university will work with the NCAA.

Pitinio has been under scrutiny for nearly two straight years, first after the 2015 release of a book that detailed a prostitution scandal involving UofL players and recruits. That case is still unresolved.

And then Tuesday, the FBI announced a bombshell investigation into fraud and corruption involving high-profile NCAA Division I basketball programs.

Auburn assistant basketball coach Chuck Person in among 10 people arrested in connection with the federal probe. Person is facing six federal charges.

