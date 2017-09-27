Huntingdon prepares for second-straight road game

The Huntingdon Hawks are coming off a 31-28 victory on the road against Ferrum, making this Huntingdon's third-straight win.

"They were honestly the best team we've played so far this year," said Hawks head coach Mike Turk. "Their defensive front certainly was the toughest we've seen."

Hawks quarterback Chip Taylor made his return Saturday after suffering a left shoulder injury in the second game of the season.

"It was fun to finally be back out there, have a full week of practice and have a good Saturday. Great to win," Taylor said. "That was the best part of the week though, to get back out there and get a win for the team."

Taylor passed for over 200 yards and had three touchdown passes against Ferrum, helping the Hawks improve to 2-0 in USA South Athletic Conference.

"It was really good to have him back," Turk said on Taylor's return. "When he's on the field things seem to run a little smoother."

Huntingdon is on the road again this week as the team travels to Brevard. The Tornados are 1-3 overall this season and are winless at home.

Turk said the key for his team this week is the same as it has been all season, which is to focus on getting better as a team instead of who the opponent is.

He believes his approach of getting better each week is the reason why Huntingdon has won the conference the past two years.

Huntingdon and Brevard kick off at noon on Saturday.

