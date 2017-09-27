Police: Moore didn't break law when he pulled out gun at rally

Police say it wasn't illegal for Senate Republican nominee Roy Moore to pull out a gun at a political rally in Fairhope Monday night.

While speaking to a crowd of supporters, Moore pulled a small handgun from his pocket and said, "I believe in the Second Amendment." On Tuesday night, the Fairhope Police Department took a call from a concerned citizen who witnessed the act on TV.

Police referred to the Code of Alabama, Section 13A-11-59, "Possession of firearms by persons participating in, attending, etc., demonstrations at public places." The law states that it is a misdemeanor offense to possess a firearm at a demonstration held in a public place.

Police say the rally was a ticketed event, held on private property, not on public property. Therefore, police say there was no probable cause to believe the law had been broken.

Police say there is nothing to indicate a crime occurred when Moore pulled out the gun at the rally.

