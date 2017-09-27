Auburn University promoting safety after reported rape

Auburn University is responding to another report of a sexual assault on campus.

A woman says she was raped at a fraternity house by someone she does not know. This comes just two weeks after police say a student was sexually assaulted on a bus.

Now, the university is promoting safety for students. Auburn University Campus Safety and Security notified students of the reported assault and provided a list of safety reminders and resources.

"Walking with friends, using available transportation, not consuming too much alcohol are some things that people can do to reduce the risk of being a victim of any type of crime," said Susan McCallister, Associate Director of Campus Safety.

Auburn Police Chief Paul Register says informing officials about the incident is important.

“We try to get any information that we can and compare that to other reports that we may have and see if there are any similarities, if there’s a pattern of behavior, and then again just educate our people as to what we were hearing about being in areas that we would expect to be problems," said Auburn Police Chief Paul Register. "And again communicating with our local community about issues and concerns, but it’s unfortunate when people do not want to come forward and report. There are different reasons for that but we always urge someone to at least come and talk with us even if you don’t want to move forward we would at least like to know what’s going on."

University officials want to ensure that students know about the available resources and how to use them.

"The one clearinghouse for all of our resources is safe harbor," said McCallister. "So we always like to refer people there as starting point because it's a confidential resource and it's available 24 hours a day. And the same harbor advocates are very well trained volunteers that can help identify what resources are available specifically for that situation."

Any victim of sexual assault is encouraged to report the incident by contacting police.

While the student in the more recent incident isn't pressing charges, two bus drivers have been charged with rape for the previous case.

