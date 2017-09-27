Armed and dangerous suspect wanted in connection to Tallassee burglaries

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in connection to multiple burglaries and thefts.

Authorities advise the burglaries and thefts happened in the Friendship Community of Tallassee. The suspect, Cody Adams, was last known to live on Date Lane in Tallassee.

According to investigators, one of the burglary victims returned home to find Adams in her home. The homeowner said Adams pointed a handgun at her before fleeing the residence.

Police say Adams should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.

Adams faces charges of burglary in the first degree and theft of property in the second degree.

