Armed and dangerous suspect wanted in Tallassee burglaries in police custody

An armed and dangerous suspect connected to several burglaries and thefts in Tallassee is in custody.

Tallassee mayor Johnny Hammock advised Cody Adams, a man wanted in connection to burglaries and thefts in the Friendship Community in Tallassee is in police custody. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Adams was located by an anonymous tipster and taken into custody without incident.

According to Elmore County Sheriff's Office investigators, one of the burglary victims returned home to find Adams in her home. The homeowner said Adams pointed a handgun at her before fleeing the residence.

