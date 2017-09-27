ASU coach: I apologize to our fans and alumni base

The last time the Alabama State University football team won a game was Nov. 24.

Since then, the team has lost all four games to start the 2017 season.

Following Saturday's 34-0 loss to Prairie View A&M, ASU head coach Brian Jenkins apologized to the fans and alumni for the team's performance this season, saying they deserve better and promised it will.

"We just gotta get better. That's the bottom line," Jenkins said.

With the loss to Prairie View A&M, ASU now has a four-game losing streak to the Panthers and is 0-1 in the SWAC.

"I'm not going to quit. I'm going to keep pushing to make it right," Jenkins said.

ASU has a bye this week, which Jenkins says is needed because he believes his team doesn't deserve to play a game right now. Although he is disappointed with the start, he says he is not discouraged for the season.

"When it was tough for Rosa Parks, she kept grinding. She found a way," Jenkins said. "Tough for Martin Luther King, he found a way. It's tough for Brian Jenkins and the Hornets right now. The only thing I know is to find a way, keep grinding and find a way to make it work."

ASU returns to the field Oct. 5 when it hosts Alcorn State at 6:30 p.m. in ASU Stadium.

