ASU coach: I apologize to our fans and alumni base

The University of Alabama has accepted the resignation of men's basketball administrator Kobie Baker.More >>
"But to me, some of the things we do in our country, I grew up, they were unifying events and it’s a little painful to see that those things are not so right now. But I also respect everyone’s right not to be censored in terms of the way they express their beliefs."More >>
Alabama hits the road for their first SEC match-up of the year. Keep up with the Crimson Tides clash with the Vanderbilt Commodores up in Nashville here.More >>
Officials at the University of Alabama finalized the 2018 football schedule on Tuesday. As usual, there are seven home games scheduled for Bryant-Denny Stadium with one neutral site game and four SEC road games.More >>
It's a surprising match-up Saturday in Nashville with a battle of unbeaten teams between Alabama and Vanderbilt.More >>
Auburn University has issued refunds to basketball season ticket holders the day after one of the team's coaches was arrested.More >>
Auburn University and the NCAA reacted to news Tuesday about the arrest of four basketball coaches, including one from Auburn, on federal corruption charges.More >>
Kerryon Johnson finished one rushing touchdown shy of Auburn's all-time record for a single game as the No. 15 Tigers didn't let up in it's 51-14 win over Missouri Saturday night.More >>
The Auburn Tigers hit the road to Columbia to open SEC play against the Missouri Tigers. Keep up with all the action here.More >>
Auburn released its 2018 football schedule Tuesday and it includes one neutral-site game. Auburn will also play 7 games at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and of course standing out is the Nov. 24 Iron Bowl meeting with Alabama in Tuscaloosa.More >>
The Huntingdon Hawks are coming off a 31-28 victory on the road against Ferrum, making this Huntingdon's third-straight win.More >>
The last time the Alabama State University football team won a game was Nov. 24.More >>
The Faulkner University Eagles ended a two-game losing streak this past weekend as they defeated the St. Andrews College Knights, 38-20.More >>
It's hard to think that a team that has won three straight games and has put up over 1500 yards of offense during that time frame is in the middle of a funk.More >>
Prairie View A&M strolled into ASU Stadium Saturday night and put a hurting on Alabama State, earning their first win of the season.More >>
