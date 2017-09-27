Support March of Dimes with new Blue Jeans for Babies T-shirt

You can support the March of Dimes by ordering one of the non-profit's new Blue Jeans for Babies t-shirts.

Wear the shirt on Nov. 17, Prematurity Awareness Day, for the fifteen million babies born too soon each year. Short-sleeved shirts are $20, and shirts with long sleeves are $25. Orders are due by September 29, 2017.

For more information about Blue Jeans for Babies or the work of the March of Dimes, please e-mail lgross@marchofdimes.org or call (334) 513-7381.

