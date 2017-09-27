City of Montgomery, WSFA 12 News honor Jeff Rosser ahead of retirement

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange declared Wednesday, Sept. 27 Jeff Rosser Day in honor of WSFA 12 News' Raycom group vice president.

Rosser plans to retire from television at the end of the year, and Wednesday was his final staff meeting at WSFA 12 News.

Rosser has been with Raycom Media since 1999 and oversees several Raycom television stations. He's worked at TV stations across the country for about five decades.

Jeff's early background is in TV news. He worked as a reporter, photographer, producer and bureau chief at stations in Salt Lake City and in Dallas. At the age of 27 he accepted his first news director position with the ABC affiliate in Tulsa. In 1976, he hired Barbara Allen as a news anchor from a station in Ft. Myers, Florida. A year later, Jeff and Barbara were married.

In 1978, Jeff became a news producer, and then assistant news director at WNBC-TV in New York. Two years later he moved to Boston where he was the news director for Westinghouse-owned WBZ. In 1983 he became the vice president of news for WNEV also in Boston. During his eight years in Boston, Jeff accepted the Regional Emmy Award for Best Newscast in New England, four times, three of those times in consecutive years.

Jeff's first general manager position came in 1988 at Times Mirror owned WVTM-TV in Birmingham. Two years later, Times Mirror announced Jeff as the new general manager at KDFW-TV in Jeff's home town, Dallas. Before coming to Raycom Media, Jeff also served as general manager at stations in Providence, Ft. Smith/Fayetteville and Oklahoma City.

Jeff served a four-year term on the ABC Affiliate Board of Governors, and was the board's representative on the ABC Affiliate News Director's Advisory Committee. He also served a term on the National Association of Broadcasters Television Board of Directors and continues to serve on the FOX Affiliate Board of Governors.

The WSFA 12 News team sends our congratulations to Jeff and Barbara.

