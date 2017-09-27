After Moore's Alabama win, Dems see sliver of hope in Jones

By KIM CHANDLER and BILL BARROW

Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama and national Democrats see a sliver of hope for victory as Doug Jones prepares to take on Roy Moore in a special election for the U.S. Senate.

Moore is a controversial jurist twice removed from the state Supreme Court for defying federal courts, while Jones is a longtime Democratic player and former federal prosecutor.

National Democrats are eager to help Jones but know that their involvement is tricky in a state where Republicans have dominated for two decades.

Jones isn't swearing off national party aid but promises an Alabama-specific race he says will be based on kitchen-table issues.

To win, he'll need to attract votes from moderate and even conservative corners accustomed to voting for Republicans.

