Peanut crop looks good, concerns about cotton

Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.More >>
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
St. Bernard Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of a homicide in Chalmette.More >>
St. Bernard Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of a homicide in Chalmette.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
An armed and dangerous suspect connected to several burglaries and thefts in Tallassee is in custody, according to Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock.More >>
An armed and dangerous suspect connected to several burglaries and thefts in Tallassee is in custody, according to Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock.More >>
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are rolling out a wide-ranging plan to cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system, and likely double the standard deduction.More >>
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are rolling out a wide-ranging plan to cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system, and likely double the standard deduction used by most Americans.More >>
Caliber Patient Care of Montgomery sent four vans to Florida to help provide transportation to people who were impacted by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria.More >>
Caliber Patient Care of Montgomery sent four vans to Florida to help provide transportation to people who were impacted by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria.More >>
Credit reporting agency Equifax is ousting CEO Richard Smith in an effort to clean up the mess left by a damaging data breach that exposed highly sensitive information about 143 million Americans.More >>
Credit reporting agency Equifax is ousting CEO Richard Smith in an effort to clean up the mess left by a damaging data breach that exposed highly sensitive information about 143 million Americans.More >>