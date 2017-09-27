What you need to know about ransomware after Montgomery County's attack

The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.More >>
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.More >>
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are rolling out a wide-ranging plan to cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system, and likely double the standard deduction.More >>
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are rolling out a wide-ranging plan to cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system, and likely double the standard deduction used by most Americans.More >>
The Tennessee teenager taken by her high school teacher spoke to a reporter for the first time since the ordeal.More >>
The Tennessee teenager taken by her high school teacher spoke to a reporter for the first time since the ordeal.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education School Board met and approved a contract for interim superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson on Tuesday.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education School Board met and approved a contract for interim superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson on Tuesday.More >>
Credit reporting agency Equifax is ousting CEO Richard Smith in an effort to clean up the mess left by a damaging data breach that exposed highly sensitive information about 143 million Americans.More >>
Credit reporting agency Equifax is ousting CEO Richard Smith in an effort to clean up the mess left by a damaging data breach that exposed highly sensitive information about 143 million Americans.More >>
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are rolling out a wide-ranging plan to cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system, and likely double the standard deduction.More >>
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are rolling out a wide-ranging plan to cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system, and likely double the standard deduction used by most Americans.More >>
A University of Alabama basketball administrator has resigned after a review of the university's basketball program.More >>
A University of Alabama basketball administrator has resigned after a review of the university's basketball program.More >>
Ransomware attacks are a chief concern, the numbers of attacks have increased 300 percent over the last year.More >>
Ransomware attacks are a chief concern, the numbers of attacks have increased 300 percent over the last year.More >>
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.More >>
Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.More >>
“You never want to mess with the snake… any type of snake at all. You want to stay as far away back as possible,” said Bryce McClintockMore >>
“You never want to mess with the snake… any type of snake at all. You want to stay as far away back as possible,” said Bryce McClintockMore >>
Scientists are reigniting health concerns in rural Alabama with new research. A recently published study found that some Lowndes County residents exposed to raw sewage in their homes are suffering from intestinal parasites, including hookworm.More >>
Scientists are reigniting health concerns in rural Alabama with new research. A recently published study found that some Lowndes County residents exposed to raw sewage in their homes are suffering from intestinal parasites, including hookworm.More >>
With Labor Day gas demand around the corner, gas prices could spike because of Harvey's disruptive effects in the Gulf.More >>
With Labor Day gas demand around the corner, gas prices could spike because of Harvey's disruptive effects in the Gulf.More >>
The trains that run on that track have a tendency to stop for hours at a time, keeping the residents from being able to pass. Residents say this issue occurs multiple times a month...More >>
The trains that run on that track have a tendency to stop for hours at a time, keeping the residents from being able to pass. Residents say this issue occurs multiple times a month...More >>
Hundreds of people called in to a recent 12 News Defenders phone bank, which focused on scams in Alabama. Click here for links to the various services and organizations mentioned.More >>
Hundreds of people called in to a recent 12 News Defenders phone bank, which focused on scams in Alabama. Click here for links to the various services and organizations mentioned.More >>
http://www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/fraud-watch-network/More >>
http://www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/fraud-watch-network/More >>
Opelika residents have reported scam attempts being made on behalf of Opelika Power Services, and now the company is stepping in to put an end to the trickery.More >>
Opelika residents have reported scam attempts being made on behalf of Opelika Power Services, and now the company is stepping in to put an end to the trickery.More >>
If you’ve used the chip in your debit card to check out at a store, you may notice it takes a few extra seconds to go through. But it’s definitely worth the wait! The technology happening inside the machine is helping shield you from hackers.More >>
If you’ve used the chip in your debit card to check out at a store, you may notice it takes a few extra seconds to go through. But it’s definitely worth the wait! The technology happening inside the machine is helping shield you from hackers.More >>