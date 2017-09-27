Roy Moore and Doug Jones to face off for Alabama's Senate seat

A campaign that saw 18 candidates vying to become Alabama’s next senator is now down to two candidates.

Democrat Doug Jones will face GOP nominee Roy Moore in a special election.

“We now begin the last phase of the campaign, the last leg of this marathon we have been running," Doug Jones said at his campaign watch party Tuesday.

Jones did not have to deal with a runoff election after he won his party’s nomination outright in August.

Roy Moore prevailed over sitting senator Luther Strange in the republican runoff Tuesday, overcoming an opponent who had millions of dollars to spend and the president’s endorsement.

Moore was elected as Alabama’s supreme court justice twice, only to be kicked off the bench for his personal beliefs. Once Moore was removed from office for disobeying a federal court order to remove the ten commandments from Alabama’s supreme court building; the second time, Moore was suspended for ordering other judges to not obey the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on same sex marriage.

“We have to return the knowledge of God and the United States Constitution to congress,” Moore said Tuesday. “It’s also time to dedicate our lives to God, and to the constitution and to our country and to our families."

Jones said his campaign will focus on kitchen table issues.

“I’m excited we finally get to talk more about the issues that people care about in this state: jobs, the economy, a living wage.“ Jones said.

Jones will face an uphill climb as a democrat in what is considered a republican state. However, Jones seemed confident Tuesday he could flip it.

“It changes one race at a time this is the race that is going to change that. It wasn’t red all the time, for 100 years it was a D so times are changing,” Jones said.

The special election will be held on Dec. 12.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.