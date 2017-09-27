Alabama basketball administrator resigns during internal review of program

The University of Alabama has accepted the resignation of men's basketball administrator Kobie Baker.

The university launched an internal review of men's basketball operations after learning Tuesday about the FBI probe into intercollegiate athletics, according to Athletics Director Greg Byrne. As a result of the review, Baker resigned.

"Our review has not identified any NCAA or SEC rules violations nor the involvement of any other coach or staff member. We have notified both of the governing bodies of the actions we have taken. As always, we will continue to be proactive in our compliance efforts," Byrne said in a statement.

Ten people, including four assistant coaches, were arrested after the federal probe revealed hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to influence star athletes' choice of schools, shoe sponsors, agents, even tailors.

Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person was among those arrested. He's facing six federal charges.

