Montgomery-based company sends transportation help to hurricane survivors

Caliber Patient Care of Montgomery sent four vans to Florida to help provide transportation to people who were impacted by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria.

“On the morning of Sept. 10, I got a call from AMR which is a contractor for FEMA,” owner Mark Porterfield said. “They asked if we were able to send some wheelchair accessible vans down to help out with Hurricane Irma.”

The company works throughout Montgomery and Birmingham to provide non-emergency transportation to anyone who needs it, especially for those who are wheelchair bound or need assistance getting to and from medical appointments and treatments.

Porterfield said the first three drivers he called to ask agreed to take the trip, so he and those drivers each took a van down to Florida. The group started in Tallahassee but started working their way down further south, and they are now working in Miami. Initially they were serving survivors of Hurricane Irma, but Hurricane Maria brought a new wave of evacuees shortly after their arrival.

“Everyone down here has that servant’s heart,” said Porterfield. “They just want to help people who can’t get around wherever they need to go. It’s very important for us to be down here helping evacuees get to medical appointments, more specifically those who need to get to dialysis.”

Porterfield said he and his drivers are taking patients, day and night, to doctor’s appointments, hospitals, shelters, the airport and school. The team is running two shifts per day, running 14 to 20 people in the morning and in the afternoon.

“The response has been great,” said Porterfield. “They’re really appreciative that we’re down here helping them out.”

Porterfield said he and his team have been in Florida for nearly three weeks, and they will stay there for as long as their services are needed.

