ASU baseball, softball programs team up to help Hurricane Maria victims

The Alabama State University baseball and softball programs are teaming up to help Hurricane Maria victims.

The two teams will collect and distribute donated items for the citizens of Puerto Rico who were affected by the flooding.

“Six of our players are from Puerto Rico,” Alabama State head baseball coach Jose Vazquez said. “All of them still have family on the island and are affected by the hurricane. This initiative is near and dear to our team, and we really hope that our Alabama State University family and the community will support us as we work to send items to Puerto Rico.”

The teams will take donations at three locations around the ASU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics beginning Oct. 5. Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Wheeler-Watkins Baseball Complex.

The donation location will move over to ASU Stadium at each entry gate to the stadium that night for the football game against Alcorn State, with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. The donations will continue on Oct. 8, as the Alabama State softball team will host a pair of teams in fall competition –Talladega and Tuskegee – beginning at 11 a.m.

Suggested items needed in Puerto Rico include the following:

batteries (mostly C and D)

flashlights

first aid supplies

bottled water

canned food

personal hygiene items

feminine care products

baby care items (diapers and baby formula)

mosquito repellent

battery-operated fans

cleaning supplies

garbage bags

Anyone who makes a donation will be entered into a raffle for a pair of tickets to the Turkey Day Classic.

