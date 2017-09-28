September 24 through the 30 is Hunger Action Month's Volunteer Awareness week, a week to emphasize that giving back goes beyond giving money.

Volunteers are vital to the Montgomery Area Foodbank. It even has a 2,000 square foot space to host volunteer groups and individuals who want to make a difference.

Thursday, USAmeriBank is holding its annual community service project at the Montgomery Area Food Bank. Twenty-five employees are volunteering, after a month-long fundraiser that collected $5,000. USAmeriBank is presenting that check Thursday.

The Food Bank will tell you that it doesn't take a big commitment to make a big impact and that the pay's not great, but the payoff is priceless.

Go to this website to learn more about volunteering and how to sign up and help out.

The Montgomery Area Food Bank serves 35 of Alabama's 67 counties.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.