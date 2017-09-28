Eric: A cold front's coming

You wouldn't know it if I didn't tell you but there's a cold front draped across Alabama this morning, slowly sagging southward. There's no rain with it. Heck, there's really no temperatures difference with it either (yet). But this is an important first step in an eventual cool down that will occur going into the weekend.

TODAY: Despite the presence of the cold front, our weather won't change a bit. We're mainly sunny and still hot with highs into the lower 90s. That will make today the 14th straight day at 90 plus degrees.

We can't completely rule out a random shower, likely limited to south Alabama. But most stay completely dry.

LOOKING AHEAD: So when does the good stuff get here? Tomorrow will feature a slight nudge downward with highs into the upper 80s. Still, wouldn't surprise me if a few locations flirted with 90, but it's a slight improvement.

Highs fall into the middle 80s Saturday and into the lower 80s Sunday. That will set the stage for a lovely Fall weekend around here.

Looking ahead into next week, temperatures remain seasonable in the 80s but rain chances are still missing from the forecast. We'll be watching a tropical wave approaching Florida this weekend that could develop into something. There's a low chance that development could have some impact on our rain chances next week. But that appears to be a long shot & one I'm not confident buying into at this point. Without the influence of that wave, our weather stays mainly dry.

