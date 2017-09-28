Valiant Cross Academy wins $25,000 State Farm grant

Valiant Cross Academy in Montgomery has won a $25,000 grant from State Farm.

On Thursday, the school announced the win on Thursday and took to Facebook to thank the many supporters who helped the school win.

Valiant Cross Academy competed with other schools nationwide to win the voting grant, which is a competition-like grant supported by online voters.

The grant will go to help support the faculty staff and students that attend the school.

