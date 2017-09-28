1 dead, 1 injured in Dadeville shooting

Dadeville Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

According to police, the shooting happened 12:47 in the area of Jah Street. When officers arrived at the scene they found two men lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to the Lake Martin Community Hospital.

One of the victims, 27-year-old John Farrel Adamson of Jacksons Gap, died at the hospital. Police say the other victim, 37-year-old Gerald A. Haggerty also of Jacksons Gap, was airlifted to Columbus Regional and is listed in stable condition.

The case remains under investigation by the Dadeville Police Department, along with investigators from the Tallapoosa Narcotics Taskforce.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dadeville Police Department at 256-825-6212, the secret witness line at 256-827-2035 or email police@dadevillpd.org.

