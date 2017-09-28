Protective order issued in case against Auburn bus drivers accused of rape

A protective order has been granted in a case against two bus drivers accused of an alleged rape of an Auburn student.

Court documents say the district attorney’s office filed a protective order motion to keep the victim's identity from being made public. District Judge Steven T. Speakman granted the motion on Wednesday.

Judge Speakman also granted a motion to delay one of the suspect’s, Tony Patillo, preliminary hearing. Patillo was scheduled for October 18 but Patillo’s attorney filed to delay the hearing because Patillo is scheduled to be out of town.

Patillo’s hearing has been rescheduled for Nov. 15 at 9 a.m.

Court documents also indicate the attorney representing James Johnson has filed a motion to control prejudicial publicity. The motion request that media be prevented from being present at any pretrial hearings. It would also prevent information in any form to be given to the news media.

A judgment on those motions has not yet been given.

