Family cat saves elderly couple from house fire

Dadeville Fire Chief Anthony Wilkerson has never seen anything like it in 40 years as a firefighter: A family cat saved an older couple from an early morning fire.

According to Wilkerson, the fire began Friday when the couple was sleeping. The family cat hopped onto the couple's bed and got their attention.

Wilkerson says the couple was about five minutes away from being seriously injured or even worse had the cat not alerted them. The home is a total loss but the family is alive, thanks to the cat.

No word today on what started the fire but it appears to be accidental in nature, Wilkerson says.

Reporter Bryan Henry spoke with Wilkerson and will have more coming up on air, online and on our app.

