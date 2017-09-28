Auburn's Bruce Pearl to speak at AUM Business Breakfast

Head Basketball Coach at Auburn University, Bruce Pearl, is expected to speak at the upcoming AUM Business Breakfast Series.

According to officials, Pearl will be speaking during the breakfast on Oct. 3. The Business Breakfast will take place at the Wynlakes Golf and Country Club from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Pearl became the 21st fastest to 500 wins by winning in his 691st game, just behind Lute Olson and ahead of Nolan Richards, according to his biography.

In his 21 years, he has guided his teams to the NCAA Tournament 17 times and the postseason 18 times. He is ranked second among active SEC head coaches in career winning percentage, winning percentage as a SEC head coach, average wins per year as a SEC head coach and SEC games only winning percentage.

In Pearl's eight years coaching in the SEC, two at Auburn and six at Tennessee, his teams have averaged a phenomenal strength of schedule ranking of 8.1 in the nation by RealTimeRPI.com.

Auburn has sold out of season tickets in every season under Pearl, three-straight years, for the first time in school history. Since Pearl arrived, Auburn leads the SEC with 12 graduates from May 2014 to August 2016, with two straight seasons of a perfect APR score.

