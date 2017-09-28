Fall foods that boost your immune system

As we transition to fall, there are foods that also transition us. One dietitian says there are five things to eat that are ripe and truly more nutritious this time of year.

Dietitian Brittany Link recommends bell peppers for their Vitamin C.

"Bell peppers are also a great source of beta-carotene and Vitamin A which is great for skin health and eye health,"

Link says arugula can help with bone health as it's loaded with Vitamin K, C, and calcium. She says when you're craving a creamy starch, the best September surprise is celery root.

“You can just utilize it like a potato. It looks like a potato on the inside," said Link.

Celery root has half the carbs of potatoes and lots of Vitamin C, B6, and fiber.

Also containing fiber are figs. To get the benefit of eating a fig though, you have to eat them whole or throw them in a dessert or salad the same way you'd eat a pear.

Link said, "One pear gets you six grams of fiber which is about 25 percent of the recommended daily intake for women."

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News/NBC. All rights reserved.