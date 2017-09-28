F-35: Roby makes final push emphasizing Montgomery’s strengths

Rep. Martha Roby (R-AL) is making one final push to emphasize why Montgomery’s 187th Fighter Wing is the best base for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

Roby sent a letter to the Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson, on low cost and time effectiveness, proximity to other Air Force Assets and a smooth transition would make the capital city the best choice.

Among those reasons, In the letter Roby also makes the following points:

The lack of a Homeland Security alert mission : Unlike other units under consideration, the 187th Fighter Wing is not on call to scramble aircraft in the event of a domestic Homeland Security alert. Where the Air Force to select a unit that is currently tasked with the alert mission, another unit would need to be trained, equipped, and prepared to take on the alert mission, amounting to an “expensive force structure shift.”?

: Unlike other units under consideration, the 187th Fighter Wing is not on call to scramble aircraft in the event of a domestic Homeland Security alert. Where the Air Force to select a unit that is currently tasked with the alert mission, another unit would need to be trained, equipped, and prepared to take on the alert mission, amounting to an “expensive force structure shift.”? The lack of a “double move” potential : Because other units under consideration fly A-10 and F-15 aircraft, which are set to remain active, sending the F-35 to those units would require the Air Force to find a new home for their current aircraft. The F-16 Falcons flown by the 187th Fighter Wing are scheduled for retirement and would not require the time and expense of redistribution. ?

: Because other units under consideration fly A-10 and F-15 aircraft, which are set to remain active, sending the F-35 to those units would require the Air Force to find a new home for their current aircraft. The F-16 Falcons flown by the 187th Fighter Wing are scheduled for retirement and would not require the time and expense of redistribution. ? Community and state support: Roby emphasized how the state and local community are working together to support the potential F-35 mission through investments in the Montgomery Regional Airport and a tuition assistance program for Guardsmen.

You can read Roby’s full letter to the secretary below:

The Air Force is expected to select two Air National Guard units for the F-35 mission in the coming weeks. Montgomery-based 187th is one of five locations on a short list of candidates to receive the mission.

