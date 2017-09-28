Trial date for Lowndes Co. triple-murder suspect continued again

The trial for Deandre Lee, who is accused of killing 9-year-old twins Taylor and Jordan Dejerinett and their 73-year-old caretaker, has been continued again.

According to court documents, the court ordered that the trial which was continued previously from April 10 to Oct. 10, to be continued yet again.

No word on exactly when the trial has been rescheduled for.

Earlier this year, a court ordered a mental evaluation to determine if Lee was competent to stand trial. According to the evaluation, Lee was found to have sufficient present ability to assist in his defense by consulting with counsel, with a reasonable understanding of the facts and legal proceedings against him.

The evaluation also found that reasonable grounds do not exist to doubt the defendant’s mental competency, according to the documents.

