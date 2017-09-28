City of Auburn investing in e-bikes

The city of Auburn is investing in electronic bicycles, or e-bikes.

City councilors recently approved a partnership with Auburn University's War Eagle Bike Share Program, and now Auburn residents can look forward to ten new e-bikes and 26 hubs throughout the city.

E-bikes are motorized bicycles with pedal assist, and that lets cyclists travel longer distances with less effort. The city currently has a bike share program.

“About a year ago the city added an e-bike to our bicycle loaner program we’ve had in place since 2009," City of Auburn Traffic Engineer and Bicycle Coordinator Brandy Ezelle. "Citizens and visitors can come to our offices and pick up a bike and check it out for a two week period. So we added an e-bike. Maybe people have thought about commuting, but the distance is too far or they are too sweaty getting to work. We added an e-bike to that program to see if people would be interested and its drawing some interest so we’re thinking about expanding that program."

Each e-bike costs around $1,000. City officials are still sorting out the timeline for adding the new e-bikes and charging hubs.

