Dr. Richardson hopes to set the table for next superintendent

Ed Richardson wants to help set the table for whoever takes over as state superintendent long term. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

After the state school board officially approved interim State superintendent Ed Richardson’s contract, Richardson stated he wanted to help set the table for whoever takes the position long term.

“I want to make sure that the next superintendent has an excellent chance at success,” Richardson said.

Michael Sentance resigned from his role as Alabama’s state superintendent after spending a little more than a year on the job. Sentance’s tenure was marked by communication issues and other problems with the state school board.

Sentance resigned during an important crossroads for the state school board, as it is dealing with issues like the Every Student Succeeds Act, the budgeting process and the intervention in Montgomery Public Schools.

Interim superintendent Richardson said his focus will be on these very issues during his three month contract.

“If I can remove some of these problems off the table then the next person doesn’t come in and just isn’t immediately confronted with the hot potato,” Richardson said.

Richardson spent a large portion of his first report to the state school board about what the board itself should do next.

“I encourage you to give serious thought to the search for the next superintendent,” Richardson said. “This, in my opinion, is the most important decision you are going to make.”

Richardson advised the school board to fine three to five critical skills needed to carry out the role of state superintendent and use that criteria as the basis for their search.

Richardson said he plans to have some budgets ready to go before the next time the state school board meets in October. The ESSA plan will also be involved in that meeting as well.

