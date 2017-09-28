Community helps Autauga County family after death of 3-year-old girl

Jessica Driver is a family friend who is helping raise money to support them through this difficult time. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Support continues to grow for a family at the center of a heartbreaking tragedy in Autauga County.

A lawnmower accident at their home claimed the life of one of their children, and as they cope with loss, the community is rallying around them in a very big way.

The death of 3-year-old Kinley Corona has touched the hearts of many in the River Region community. She was killed at her family’s home in the Pine Level area Sunday.

After the devastating loss, relatives and friends have been pulling together to honor Kinley and help her family.

Jessica Driver is one of the coaches at Nikao Fitness, a gym in Millbrook. She is friends with Kinley's mother, Kimberly.

Kimberly is a member at the gym and also helps in their childcare center. Driver knew she wanted to do something when she heard the sad news about what happened.

“We offer childcare here for our parents and Kinley came two or three times a week. She played with our kids and she was a very sassy little girl. We enjoyed having her here,” Driver said.

Driver and others have organized meals for the Corona Family and then she set up a Go Fund Me account to help raise money for funeral services.

The goal of the fundraiser was set at $5,000 but it quickly surpassed all expectations, raising more than $20,000 in a few days.

“We started out at such a basic amount. We never imagined it would grow so enormously so fast,” Driver said. “I just don't want them to stress out any more than they have to in the current situation. You never know what bills may occur. They're both off work and there's hospital bills, funeral bills. That's the last thing I want on their minds right now."

Those who have donated left the family messages expressing their condolences and offering uplifting words.

"I think it's such much more than just money. People want to give and show their support," Driver said.

On Wednesday night, Driver’s gym hosted its regular Wednesday praise and worship service and this week, it was dedicated to the Coronas. Photos from the vigil show a large group gathered around the family.

“We sang. We played an audio of Kinley's little voice singing ‘Jesus Loves Me.’ That's just something that shouldn't go unheard and it was such a huge moment and we prayed over the entire family,” Driver stated. “It gave us an opportunity for us to come together and it was huge for us as a gym and as a community and for them.”

Many at the service wore thin pink and white bracelets which were made as a show of support for Kinley and the Coronas.

“It's really just a reminder that every time we look down to remember her and her family and say a little prayer over them. This is a long road ahead. It's not something that's going to go away in a week,” Driver added.

She says Kinley impacted a lot of lives and she feels the tragic situation has brought out the good in many people.

“It's really instilled that there's hope out there. I think the world is very evil day to day. It's really opened my eyes to how much good is left and that people still believe in prayer. That's been the biggest thing for the family. They are so thankful and just pushing forward every day from the support and the prayers,” she stated. “If there was anything that could have come out of something so negative and tragic, that we've turned it into something positive.”

Kinley’s mother let everyone know this week how much the kind gestures have meant to their family. She wrote on Facebook:

Life is too short. Hold your babies tighter. Kiss your babies more often. Don't be impatient when they need just a few more seconds of your time. I know my sweet angel is with Jesus, but I am selfish and want her with me. She has been such a blessing to so many people. I am blown away by the amount of prayers, love and support that my family has received. I know if her loss can even lead one lost soul to our Heavenly Father, then it was worth it. God has a bigger plan for us. We will persevere. But it will be a long road. Please continue to pray for us. It has meant more to us than ever imaginable. We love you all.

Funeral services for Kinley Corona are set for Saturday at Prattville Memorial Chapel. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service starts at 1 p.m.

If you would like to donate to the online account set up to help the family, click here.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.