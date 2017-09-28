Flu season arrives earlier than expected in Alabama

Typically, flu season begins in early October and runs through the end of May, but this year, it began earlier than expected.

Two flu outbreaks have been reported so far in south Alabama.

“There’s two outbreaks in two nursing homes in south Alabama,” said Sherri Davidson with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Because the timing of flu season can be unpredictable, doctors are saying now is the time to get the flu shot.

"It seems to be starting a little bit earlier, I've heard of several cases, so yeah I would definitely get in and get your flu vaccine as soon as possible. The CDC says it needs to be by the end of October, but I would say go ahead and get it as soon as you can,” said Dr. Kidd with American Family Care PriMed.

This year, the nasal spray is no longer an option. In June 2016, the CDC reported that the “nasal spray” vaccine was only 3 percent effective.

“The nasal spray is not being recommended this year or last year because it seemed to be less effective against the H1N1 virus, so because that is a strain that’s potentially circulating, then they’re not recommending the nasal vaccine,” said Davidson.

Dr. Kidd said on top of getting the vaccine, there are some precautions you can take to prevent yourself from getting sick.

“Lots of hand washing, just in general when nobody’s sick, hand wash, keep your mouth covered,” said Dr. Kidd. “You don’t have to drink or eat after them, you can just be in the same room,” said Dr. Kidd.

During the 2016-2017 flu season, the CDC reported 140 pediatric flu deaths.

Doctors encourage children under the age of six, adults 65 or older, and pregnant woman get the vaccine, and they want to stress that the vaccine does not cause the flu. In fact, getting the vaccine will make your symptoms milder if you do get sick.

If you are not sure where you can get a flu shot, visit VaccineFinder.org for the nearest location.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.