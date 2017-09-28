Congresswoman Terri Sewell pushes for Universal High-Speed Internet

Congresswoman Terri Sewell, D-District 7, announced Thursday she joined forces with Senate and House Democrats to introduce one of the proposals of the party’s new economic plan.

The component of the plan is called “A Better Deal: Universal High-Speed Internet.” The idea is to invest $40 billion into broadband infrastructure so that Americans who are without service from big internet service providers will have access to the internet.

The plan also creates the opportunity to improve the way the nation approaches the safety of its citizens and to create maps that accurately indicate areas that are without internet access. Supporters of this plan hope this will ensure rural Americans are included in plans to improve connection and access.

There are four principals the plan centers on:

Providing federal support to create a Universal Internet gr ant Program to provide high-speed, cost effective internet service to every community that needs it, including rural areas and local governments.

Creating accurate maps showcasing areas without adequate internet access so those who are without are able to get the internet access they need.

Providing necessary internet speeds.

Upgrading the safety framework nationwide by providing gr ants to public safety groups so they can modernize the way they respond to residents who are in need of emergency services.

A release from Sewell's office stated 34 million Americans, including 23 million rural Americans, do not have adequate Internet access.

