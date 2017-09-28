Former Pike Road Mayor Judy Rittenour dies

Judy Rittenour talked with WSFA 12 News several years ago about the town of Pike Road. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Pike Road town leaders confirm former Mayor Judy Rittenour died Wednesday. She was 72 years old.

Rittenour served the town for seven years - first as a council member and then as mayor from 2000 to 2004.

"It is with full hearts that we express our sympathy to the family of Judy Rittenour upon her passing. Mrs. Rittenour served the Town of Pike Road for seven years - first as a council member and then mayor. She was a dedicated public servant who represented the Town of Pike Road with honor and grace. More importantly, she was a wonderful encourager and good friend," Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone said in a statement.

A visitation will be held Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Leak Memory Chapel, followed by a celebration of life service Sunday at 2 p.m.

