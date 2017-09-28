Medicine supply partnership ending between SAMC and local agencies

Starting in October, several emergency response agencies across the Wiregrass will start purchasing life-saving medication once provided by the Southeast Alabama Medical Center.

The Dothan Fire Department is one of the agencies. They relied on medication provided by the hospital since 1975. According to the department, they found out in July the hospital would no longer provide the medication for free, so the department will have to purchase its own drugs.

"We're soliciting quotes from different vendors and that's just the process," said Sean Gibson, Dothan Fire Department EMS.

According to Gibson, the hospital cited financial reasons. The department didn't give an exact amount for how the loss will impact their budget but say they've already talked to the city about what needs to be done to continue operating.

"As far as the citizens of Dothan and Houston County, they won't feel a hiccup. We'll deliver the exact same service with the same standard of care," said Gibson.

The contract ends Oct. 15. The agencies will keep the supplies already distributed by the hospital.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.