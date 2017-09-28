Puppies auctioned off to good homes in Dothan

"Paws for a Cause" in Dothan held a puppy auction Thursday night.

Dozens of people stopped by the Dothan Civic Center to place a bid on one of the dogs rescued from a puppy mill earlier this year. Applications for the highest bidders will be reviewed by a special advisory board of animal rights activists and the police chief before the dog can go home.

"Just because you may be the highest bidder at this auction doesn't mean you'll take a dog home," said Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish. "There is a contract that includes background information you have to provide along with your identification."

The money raised from the event will go towards building a new animal shelter in Dothan.

