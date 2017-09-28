Troy police warn residents about new scam

The Troy Police Department is warning residents of a new scam circulating the area.

According to police, the scam is focused on identity theft. People have reported that the scam targets profiles on Care.com, a website for babysitting jobs. The suspects contact the victims and ask for private information such as birthday and social security number for a background check.

The suspects then ask the victims to meet with them, but when the victims arrive at the meeting place there is no one there.

The victims report they've been contacted by credit card companies about their information being used to open new accounts, with merchandise being ordered with the information.

Anyone who is a victim of this scam should contact Troy police at 334-670-2227.

