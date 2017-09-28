Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing dog in Tallapoosa County

A Dadeville man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a dog Monday.

According to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department, Anthony Lee Thornton, 32, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal, reckless endangerment and firing across a public road. He is in the Tallapoosa County Jail on a $35,000 bond.

The dog was killed Monday morning. Deputies responded to Wildlife Road south of Dadeville on a call that a dog had been shot and died from its wounds.

