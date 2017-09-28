Interim state superintendent held nothing back at board of education meeting

Dr. Ed Richardson laid out MPS intervention issues and his standards moving forward at the Montgomery County Board of Education meeting. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Interim state superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson laid out the MPS intervention issues and his standards moving forward at the Montgomery County Board of Education meeting at Park Crossing Thursday night.

The meeting lasted more than 2 hours, with about an hour of that time given to Richardson as he went through his presentation as he works to get everyone on the same page.

He held nothing back. In front of board members, faculty, students and parents he addressed the MPS intervention.

"We are having a large number of students not being well served so we can't allow that to continue," said Richardson.

His primary standard for the intervention will be the performance of the board of education.

"They have the responsibility for the over sight of the school system, the responsibility for gathering data to assess the program, and this just didn't happen last year it's gone on for several years," Richardson said.

Board president Robert Porterfield and others are pleased with the new direction being given.

"The board is willing to do that which is necessary in order to address those concerns submitted to us," Porterfield said.

"I can see this intervention taking a 180 turn. He knows when teaching and learning are taking place," said MPS board member Mary Briers.

Tamara Maye is a mother of six. Currently she has four children in the system. She admits she is still concerned.

"It is one thing to have a plan and it's another thing to implement the plan of action. I'm hoping it gets done," Maye said.

But she is remaining optimistic and feels parent involvement is also key in all this.

"If the call goes out to parents they will come, I believe that," Maye said.

The next step for Richardson is looking at the staff and determining if he has to reassign any of those positions. That will happen next week.

During Richardson's presentation it was brought to the board's attention that they are operating without an approached budget and a request for an extension has been submitted.

